Full Billet 2JZ Inline-Six

Titan Motorsports has a long history of building and racing very powerful 2JZ engines. For several years the company and their partner Expert Racing Parts in Brazil were developing a 2JZ billet block which they started selling in November 2017. The block features custom extra thick Darton sleeves, seven forged steel main caps, and a maximum displacement of 3.5 liters. The block costs $12,500 and can handle 4,000+ horsepower. The billet head is only available to engine development partners and designed for methanol fuel because there are no coolant passageways.

Source: Titan Motorsports FB page, Expert Racing Parts, and CTB Garage