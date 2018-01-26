Land Rover with a steam engine

Frank Rothwell has a lot of experience working on steam engines. Frank enjoys working on difficult projects and since he’s retired, he can focus all his time on it. Frank purchased a Land Rover Series II called “Mildred” and went about installing a steam engine into it. The conversion cost £24,000 ($34,049) and 400 hours to complete, 200 hours building the engine and 200 hours on installation. Frank estimates the top speed is 12-15 mph on 200 psi of pressure and takes about 100 pounds of coal per hour.

Source: Caters Clips and Telegraph via Jalopnik