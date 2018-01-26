Building an Acura RSX with Two Turbocharged LSx V8 Engines

2002 Acura RSX with two turbo LS4 V8 engines

It’s been a little over a year since we covered Ryan Standke’s very unique 2002 Acura RSX Type-S with a turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8. He is almost finished with the work up front except for a clutch and axles. However the bigger news is Ryan will be ripping out the rear seat and replacing it with another turbocharged 5.3 L LS4 V8. When finished Ryan hopes the two engines together will produce about 1,700-1,750 horsepower to the wheels. The car will compete in half-mile events and make its debut sometime in 2019. Follow the progress at @standkes_garage.

Source: standkes_garage and @standkes_garage

