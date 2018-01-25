Datsun 240Z with a Turbo LS1 V8

This 1972 Datsun 240Z was built by SOS Customz in Oceanside, California. The car rides on a strengthened chassis and custom subframe with CXRacing adjustable coilovers and drilled/slotted rotors with four-piston calipers in front and two-piston calipers in the rear. Power comes from a 5.7 L LS1 V8 connected to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. The engine features 80 lb injectors, custom headers and intercooler, 76 mm turbocharger, and PSI stand-alone wiring harness. Dardan Maloku tuned the engine to make 600 horsepower on 110 octane fuel.

Source: SOS Customz FB page via Kamikaze Drift