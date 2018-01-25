For Sale: Volvo 240 with a Ford V8

This 1989 Volvo 240 is for sale in Houston, Texas with an asking price of $9,000 or $4,000 without engine and transmission. As you can tell from the interior, the titled and street-legal car was built for autocross and track racing. Under the hood sits a rebuilt 5.0 L V8 from a 1994 Ford Mustang with E303 camshaft, ported heads, roller rockers, Edelbrock 600 cfm carburetor, and electronic distributor. The drivetrain consists of a rebuilt T-5 five-speed manual transmission connected to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end from a 1999 Mustang GT with 3.27 gears and LSD. The seller also has the stock Volvo Dana 30 rear end with 3.73 gears and Eaton Trutrac diff. The Volvo rides on Kaplhenke Racing adjustable coilovers with Eibach springs and Koni Race shocks. Other suspension upgrades include 28 mm front sway bar, new poly bushings, quick-steer steering arms, new steering rack, and camber plates.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Daily Turismo