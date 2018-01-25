Toyota MR2 with a 2ZZ Inline-Four

The MR2 W30 Spyder came from Toyota with a 1.8 L 1ZZ-FED inline-four that makes 140 hp and 126 lb-ft (171 Nm) of torque. The current owner of this 2002 MR2 swapped to a 1.8 L 2ZZ-GE inline-four after the original 1ZZ blew. They installed the 2ZZ using Monkey Wrench swap parts and retained the factory five-speed manual transmission. The new engine makes 180 hp and 132 lb-ft (180 Nm) of torque. Matt Farah enjoyed driving the car so much that he wondered if the power, price, and power steering makes it better choice than a Lotus Elise.

Source: The Smoking Tire