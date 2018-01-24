Time-Lapse of a Porsche Flat-12 Rebuild

Canepa Motorsport in Scotts Valley, California offers custom vehicle design, classic and race car restoration, and even a museum. One of the vehicles the company specializes in is the amazing Porsche 917. These race cars are powered by a flat-12 engine that came in 4.5 L, 4.9 L, and 5.4 L displacements. The naturally aspirated models produced 520-630 horsepower while the turbocharged models could produce up to 1,580 horsepower on 39 psi of boost but were usually raced at 1,100 horsepower for durability. Watch as the talented mechanics at Canepa rebuild one of these unique engines and stay to the end to hear it run.

Source: Canepa Motorsport via BangShift