BMW E21 with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

Marek Wartałowicz drifts his custom BMW E21 for the STW Drift Team. The car was built in two years by Marek and the team at STW Center in Warsaw, Poland. The car rides on a tubular chassis with a custom independent suspension and E36 M3 disc brakes. The team reduced the car’s weight thanks to the roof, diffuser, sills, and doors being made from carbon fiber. Marek originally went with a supercharged 4.9 L S62 V8 engine that made 550 horsepower and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque however he replaced that with a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six. The new engine makes 700 horsepower and 589 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.

Source: Marek Wartałowicz FB page (build album) via Piotr