Al and Woody are back with a new project and this time they will be working on Al’s 1999 Nissan Patrol. The SUV originally came with a 4.5 L TB45E inline-six however the team is swapping it for a 4.2 L TD42 turbo diesel inline-six. The swap is a straight forward conversion requiring small modifications to the bellhousing, oil pan, torque converter, and changing the automatic transmission to full manual.

Source: The Skid Factory and MCMTV2