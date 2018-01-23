BMW Z4 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six

Andre Cardadeiro has owned a Toyota Supra for 14 years. He’s gained a lot of experience with the 2JZ inline-six in that time, including rebuilding the one in his Supra. So when he purchased a BMW Z4 for a new project, there was only one choice for power. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six with a BorgWarner S300 60 mm turbocharger, AEM Infinity ECU, and custom wiring harness. The combination is good for 564 horsepower and 494 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 22 psi of boost. Andre kept the factory BMW six-speed manual transmission thanks to a Collins 2JZ-to-BMW adapter and Clutch Masters FX400 single-disc clutch. Andre upgraded the brakes using 335i calipers on Z4M rotors in front, 135i calipers on Z4M rotors in back, and the suspension using BR Racing BC adjustable coilovers. You can view more photos and details in the project’s build thread.

Source: Thomas Clark and mixxband via The MG Experience