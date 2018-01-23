Toyota HiAce Van with a Twin-Turbo VR38 V6

This unique fifth generation Toyota HiAce van really turned heads at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2018. The owner Ju Sung Oh had the factory inline-four replaced with a 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 from a Nissan R35. The owner states the engine makes around 500 horsepower but has plans to increase that to 800 horsepower in the future. If anyone knows more about this project please contact us or leave a comment. You can see more photos of the project on the owner’s Instagram.

Source: Fat Five Racing, Ju Sung Oh, and @go_555_555 via The Automotive Obsession