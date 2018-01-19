BMW 1 Series with a Twin-Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

This 2007 BMW E87 5-door hatchback started life with as a 118d model with a turbo diesel inline-four. However the owner Josh wanted more power and torque so he turned to the talented mechanics at Quarry Motors in Sheffield, UK for a solution. There the car received a twin-turbo 3.0 L M57 (M57D30TÜTOP) inline-six and ZF six-speed automatic transmission from a 335d E90. The engine makes 379 horsepower and 599 lb-ft of torque but with the water/methanol injection active, it makes 409 horsepower and 654 lb-ft of torque. The suspension is from the 335d upgraded with KW Clubsport adjustable coilovers and anti-roll bars. On the outside the hatchback wears a BMW 1M body kit with a carbon fiber roof.

Source: The Benchmark