1978 Datsun 280Z with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

This 1978 Datsun 280Z called Du Hast was built by Rock Solid Motorsports in Statesville, North Carolina. Between the front wheels sits a 346 ci LSx V8 built by Tick Performance and features an iron block, 853 heads, stock crank, Stage 3 turbo camshaft, Callies connecting rods, and Wieseco pistons. The engine makes 1,141 horsepower and 1,006 lb-ft of torque thanks to twin Bullseye 66 mm turbochargers and FuelTech FT500 ECU. The drivetrain consists of a

T56 six-speed manual transmission, twin-disc clutch, carbon fiber driveshaft, and narrowed Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 3.73 gears. The combination sends the 2,700 lb coupe down the quarter-mile in 8.81 sec at 162 mph.

Source: Rock Solid Motorsports FB page, Rock Solid Motorsports YT, and LSxMag (more details)