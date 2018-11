This 1943 Willys MB was built by Klaiton Hartman from Houston, Texas to complete in Hot Rod’s Drag Week. The Jeep has been in Klaiton’s Family since his Grandfather purchased it from an Army surplus in 1945. The powertrain consists of a 427 ci Windsor V8 with a FiTech Go EFI 4 600HP system, C4 three-speed automatic transmission, and Ford 9-inch rear end. Listen as Klaiton explains how hard Drag Week can be on a vehicle and crew.

Source: StreetMachineTV