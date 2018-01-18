BMW M3 E36 with a Coyote V8

This BMW M3 E36 was built by Tarmac Offensive Motorsports in Lake in the Hills, Illinois. The factory inline-six is long gone and replaced with a Ford 5.0 L Coyote V8 that makes 412-420 horsepower and 390-400 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine sits a Ford MT-82 six-speed manual transmission. The BMW uses Rocket Bunny’s new Pandem E36 M3 wide body kit and rides on a Stance Suspension adjustable coilovers with StopTech brakes.

Source: Tarmac Offensive Motorsports, @Tarmac_Offensive_Motorsports, and Internal Combustion