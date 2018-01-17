Range Rover with a LSA V8

This Range Rover called Chieftain was built by Jensen International Automotive in Banbury, United Kingdom. The custom SUV features a 1993 Range Rover “Classic” body on a shortened 2004 Land Rover Discovery 3 chassis. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 and 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission both taken from a Cadillac CTS-V. The supercharged V8 produces 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque which will be put to good use propelling the 5,260 lb (2,386 kg) SUV. The Range Rover still retains the factory 4WD and adjustable air suspension.

