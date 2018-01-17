Range Rover with a LSA V8

Leave a Comment

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

This Range Rover called Chieftain was built by Jensen International Automotive in Banbury, United Kingdom. The custom SUV features a 1993 Range Rover “Classic” body on a shortened 2004 Land Rover Discovery 3 chassis. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 and 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission both taken from a Cadillac CTS-V. The supercharged V8 produces 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque which will be put to good use propelling the 5,260 lb (2,386 kg) SUV. The Range Rover still retains the factory 4WD and adjustable air suspension.

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Range Rover Chieftain with a LSA V8

Source: Jensen, Autocar, and Carscoops

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.