For Sale: 2017 Jeep Wrangler 6×6 with a HEMI V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 6×6 is for sale on eBay in Atlanta, Georgia for the eye-watering price of $284,800. The custom Jeep built by Time Warp Customs in Alpharetta, Georgia made its debut at SEMA 2017. The Jeep is powered by a 392 (6.4 L) HEMI V8 crate engine that makes 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. Although there are no details on the automatic transmission or transfer case, the axles are 9-inch units with ARB air lockers and 3.00 gears that transfers power to Axle Tech portal boxes with 1.521 gear reduction. The Jeep rides on 3.5″ Rubicon Express long arm suspension with adjustable coilovers, upgraded bump stops, and 40-inch ProComp tires.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) and Time Warp Customs via BangShift