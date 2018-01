The Volksmart is back and still making plenty of smoke. This first generation Smart Fortwo was built by two Italians and features a 1.9 L TDI inline-four and manual transmission from a Volkswagen Golf. In our previous article the engine made 150 horsepower but the new video states it’s now making 230 horsepower. The little car managed a best quarter-mile time of 13.123 sec at 169.01 km/h (105.01 mph).

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos