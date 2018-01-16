Nissan 240SX with a Turbo 2JZ

This 1996 Nissan 240SX was built by ProSpeed Autosports in Houston, Texas for owner Duy Bui. They built the car for no-prep drag racing and features a Rick Stevens/Fabian Bell 25.5 chassis with ladder bar rear suspension. The 2JZ inline-six built by Arrow Machine features a Mazworx billet aluminum block, ported head, GRP rods, Diamond pistons, GSC Power-Division camshafts, and Dailey Engineering dry sump. The engine makes 2,000+ horsepower thanks to a Precision 94 mm turbocharger making 85 psi of boost and a 2-stage nitrous system. Behind the engine sits a built TH400 three-speed automatic transmission. The car’s best quarter-mile is a 6.972 sec at 204.66 mph piloted by Zachary Park making it the quickest radial in the world.

Source: Project’s FB page and 1320 Video