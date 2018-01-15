AFP Subaru WRX with a 1200 hp Turbo Flat-Six

Andre Simon from High Performance Academy stopped by Andy Forrest Performance pit at World Time Attack Challenge 2017 to talk with Andy about the changes his team made to his amazing Subaru WRX. The bored and stroked 3.6 L EG33 flat-six no longer sports a twin-turbo system. The team moved to a single Precision 8385 turbo that makes 1,200 horsepower and almost 1,000 lb-ft of torque on 33 psi of boost. Another big change is the team swapping the previous transmission for a Nissan R35 dual-clutch transaxle. Power goes from the transaxle to an Escort Cosworth differential behind the engine that turns the front wheels through drag racing motorcycle chains. The unique layout along with the engine being moved back, gives the WRX a 51/49 weight bias.

Source: High Performance Academy via Piotr