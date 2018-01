Deboss Garage is working hard to finish their 1990 Audi V8 project for Rob Ferretti’s 2018 YouTuber Project Car Showdown. The team recently recorded a video of the quad-turbo LSx V8 running in the Audi. They also recorded a live stream where they explain all the work they completed and the work still left. It will be exciting to see how the quad-turbo 4.8 L V8 and Quattro AWD drivetrain perform.

Source: Deboss Garage and @DebossGarage