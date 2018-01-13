For Sale: BMW 600 Truck with a VW Flat-Four

This custom 1957 BMW 600 truck is for sale in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with a current bid of $8,950. A former BMW Master Technician from the Munich, Germany plant built the custom truck. A 1600 cc flat-four from a Volkswagen Type 3 that makes 50-60 horsepower replaces the original 582 cc flat-twin that made 19 horsepower. The engine connects to a VW four-speed manual transaxle. Behind the cabin sits a custom truck bed made with Brazilian Balau hardwood.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Jalopnik