Tanner Foust stopped by the Donut Garage to show off his Volkswagen Passat. The car was built by Papadakis Racing and features a LS7 V8. The team increased the engine’s displacement to 7.3 L (450 ci) and installed a custom 8-into-1 equal length headers. The engine makes 700 horsepower naturally aspirated and another 200 horsepower thanks to the nitrous system. Listen as the V8 screams and Tanner makes a lot of smoke.

Source: The Hoonigans