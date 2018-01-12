BMW 2002 with a S62 V8

This 1972 BMW 2002 was built by Phil Dixon at Xceed Motorsports in Michigan. Phil’s original plan was to run a Honda S2000 inline-four however he changed his mind and kept it all BMW. Under the hood sits a 4.9 L S62B50 V8 from a 2001 E39 M5. The engine makes 394 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) at 3,800 rpm thanks to the factory individual throttle bodies. The drivetrain consists of a manual transmission, custom driveshaft, and E36 rear end. There was no way the factory chassis could handle that level of power so Phil reinforced the chassis and body everywhere. The little BMW rides on a 240SX suspension with E30 rear trailing arms and 320i manual steering rack. Listen as Phil explains this amazing project and stay until to the end to hear the S62 sing.

Source: @XceedMotorsports and SIGMOND via Carscoops