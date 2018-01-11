1969 Camaro with a LT4 V8

Mark Stielow spends the week engineering at GM and his weekends designing and racing very fast Camaros. This 1969 Camaro called Gunner is his newest creation. The project was built by Sled Alley Hot Rods in Clinton Township, Michigan in 10 months. The company installed a Gen 5 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate engine which you can read how they did it here. The LT4 comes from GM producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque thanks to the 1.7 L Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger but Mark’s makes closer to 700 horsepower. Behind the engine sits a Centerforce DYAD dual-disc clutch, T56 Magnum six-speed manual, and Strange 9-inch rear end with Truetrac diff and 3.50 gears. The car rides on a Detroit Speed front subframe with subframe connectors going to a QUADRALink 4-link rear and Panhard bar. On each corner you find JRi adjustable coilovers and StopTech disc brakes. The fronts are 15-inch rotors with six-piston calipers and the backs are 13.7-inch rotors with four-piston calipers.

