Toyota GT86 with a SR20DET Inline-Four – Part 1

Monky London stopped by to talk with Mathew Steele about his Toyota GT86. Unfortunately the factory 2.0 L 4U-GSE flat-four was trashed after pulling in a rat’s nest from the intake. Mitto was thinking about replacing the blown engine with another 4U-GSE/FA20 but a built SR20DET inline-four he previously owned came back into his procession. The built SR20’s displacement is 2.1 liters and features HKS rods and CP pistons. The motor was previously ran at 400 horsepower but is good for 600 horsepower.

Source: Monky London and @heathen_defiance