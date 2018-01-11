Top Ten Articles of 2017

Top Ten Articles from 2017

Thanks to our friends, fans, and readers for making 2017 another great year. We published 710 articles and listened to your opinions and advice through 768 comments. I am looking forward to 2018 being even better.

Honorable Mentions
Although these projects did not make it into our top 10 list they were great and worthy of mention.

VW Caddy with an Audi V8 in the Bed
VW Caddy with a mid-engine Audi V8

Jaguar E-Type with a 20B Rotary
Jaguar E-Type with a Mazda 20B three-rotor

BMW E36 with a V12
1992 BMW E36 with a M73 V12

Lotus Evora with a Tesla Electric Motor
2014 Lotus Evora with a Tesla Model S electric motor

1992 Toyota Corolla with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six
Toyota Corolla with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

1953 Volvo PV444 with a 800 HP 2JZ
1953 Volvo PV444 with a 3.4 L 2JZ

BMW E30 with a Supercharged V12
BMW E30 with a 5.4 L M73 V12

1996 Buick Century Wagon with a LX9 V6
1996 Buick Century Special wagon with a LX9 V6

Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo 4G63
Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo 4G63 inline-four

Datsun 240Z with a BMW Inline-Six
1972 Datsun 240Z with a BMW S38 inline-six

1978 Mustang with a Nissan Turbo Inline-Four
1978 Mustang with a SR20DET Inline-Four

The Racing Monster Called Bugzilla
Bugzilla 1970 VW Bug with a supercharged Ecotec inline-four

Top Articles from 2017

10. Garage Built F1 with a Custom Toyota V12 – Update 7
Garage F1 V12 From Two Toyota 1JZ I6 Engines

9. Building a Karmann Ghia with a Subaru Flat-Six
Karmann Ghia with a Subaru EZ30R Flat-Six

8. 1969 Ford F-250 Wrapped Around a Crown Victoria
1969 F-250 with a 2006 Crown Vic chassis and 4.6 L V8

7. Subaru WRX with a Turbo RB26
2012 Subaru WRX with a RB26 inline-six

6. For Sale: Mugen-Honda F1 V10
Mugen-Honda F1 MF-351 V10

5. Toyota 86 with a Quad-Turbo V12
Toyota 86 with a Quad-turbo 1GZ-FE V12

4. For Sale: The Mini Quattro
The Mini Quattro with a turbo Audi 2.5 L inline-five

3. Rolls-Royce Phantom with a Twin-Charged 2JZ
Rolls-Royce Phantom with a turbo and supercharged 2JZ inline-six

2. 1971 Beetle with a Subaru EJ20
1971 Beetle with a Subaru EJ20

1. EJ Potter’s Widowmaker 7 Motorcycle
EJ Potter's Widowmaker 7 Chevy V8 powered motorcycle

