Subaru Justy with a Mid-Engine Turbo Flat-Four

Trevor Crowe is an accomplished race car driver in New Zealand with championships and records in hillclimb and rally. Trevor started in 2006 building a new race car out of a 1991 Subaru Justy. He removed the factory inline-three powertrain and replaced it with a turbocharged 2.5 L EJ25 flat-four and Albins six-speed sequential transaxle that sits behind the driver. The engine makes 400+ horsepower and the car weighs 1000 kg (2204 lbs). The mid-engine race car along with Trevor’s skill took home a NZ 2WD Hillclimb Champion, 2WD class win at Otago Rally All-Comers, 2WD wins and records at the Race To The Sky Queenstown and Ashley Forest Rallyspint. Trevor retired the Justy at the end of 2015.

