1971 Datsun 240Z with a SR20DET Inline-Four

Dominic Le from Chasing Js stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off his 1971 Datsun 240Z. The red coupe is powered by a 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four from a Nissan S13. The engine features a ported head, CP forged pistons, Manley rods, Tomei Poncam camshafts, ID1000 injectors, and a custom Apex GTX3071R turbocharger. It produces 430 horsepower to the rear wheels on 100 octane fuel. The drivetrain consists of an ACT 6 puck clutch, Nissan manual transmission, and Subaru STI R180 rear end with an OS Giken LSD. The engine bay makes use of a lot of custom titanium while the interior benefits from carbon fiber dashboard, seats, and door panels. The weight savings puts the Datsun slightly under 2,000 lbs.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage and Auto Con Events