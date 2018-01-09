Toyota Starlet with a 3S-GE Inline-Four

Peter Schrey has spent many hours in his garage in North Shore, New Zealand turning his 1981 Toyota Starlet into a race car. The little car rides on a tube chassis with a custom pushrod suspension that allows adjustable anti-squat and anti-dive. Power comes from a 2.0 L 3S-GE Gen 5 “Black Top” inline-four from a first generation JDM Altezza. The engine features factory internals and camshafts, 45 mm 4A-GE throttle bodies, Pace dry sump system, and removed VVTi. A Link G4+ Atom ECU controls the inline-four and produces 200 horsepower to the wheels. The drivetrain consists of a Fraser lightweight flywheel, Toyota clutch, W55 five-speed manual transmission, and Altezza rear end with Cusco 2way LSD. You can view more photos at the project’s homepage and Instagram or watch it race on its YouTube channel.

Source: BEAMS Starlet