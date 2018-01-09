For Sale: Top Secret Supra with a Twin-Turbo V12

BH Auction will be auctioning Top Secret’s unique 1994 Toyota Supra on January 12 during the Tokyo Auto Salon 2018. The Supra is powered by a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 which features forged pistons and rods, wet nitrous system, dry sump, and dual HKS F-CON V Pro ECUs. The engine makes 930 horsepower and 745 lb-ft of torque on 17 psi of boost from two HKS GT2835 turbochargers. The drivetrain consists of a Getrag V161 six-speed manual and Cusco 1.5 way LSD. Smokey Nagata reached 358.22 km/h (222.58 mph) around Italy’s Nardo track in the Supra. The auction house estimates the unique Supra will fetch ¥8,000,000-¥12,000,000 ($71,120-$106,680).

Source: BH Auction via AutoBlog