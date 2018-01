This Citroen Saxo was built to race in hill climb and is piloted by Mario Mariot. The little car’s factory motor is gone and replaced with a 1,137 cc inline-four from a Honda CBR1100XX sitting behind the driver. The engine produces 133-137 horsepower and 78-80 lb-ft of torque. The video below shows the car competing in the 2017 Alpe del Nevegal.

Source: Italiansupercarvideo