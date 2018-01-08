Darren Kelly Drifts his R35 with a Turbo RB34 Inline-Six

Nissan R35 with a turbo RB34 inline-six

Darren Kelly Nissan R35 drift machine was powered by a turbocharged 3.2 L RB-series inline-six made with a RB30 block and RB26 head. Several months ago he changed the power plant to a stroked 3.4 L RB26/30 inline-six with a Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger. No word on the power output but you can expect 800-1000+ horsepower depending on the boost. For more details on the rest of the car please visit our previous article.

HD footage of Darren drifting from April 2017 with the previous engine setup.

Source: Darren Kelly FB page and Oversteer TV

