Bjørnar Eskedal is back from his garage in Sandefjord, Norway to share more progress on his custom 1.6 L inline-five from two Hayabusa inline-four engines. In our previous article he was working on welding the two cylinder block together. Since then he’s finished the block and the camshafts. Bjørnar still has to weld the valve covers together, balance the crankshaft, and build a custom exhaust manifold before the engine can start.

