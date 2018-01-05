Stubby Bob is Back

Stubby Bob 1950 Ford F-6 truck with a supercharged 454 BBC V8

Roadkill’s Stubby Bob is back! Mike and Tony get to work waking the custom 1950 Ford truck from its long nap. The goal is to install a new front axle, a wheelie bar, seat belts, and then road trip it to Nostalgia Drags at Eagle Field in Firebaugh, California. However it wouldn’t really be Roadkill if the guys got to their destination without incident. The truck’s custom powertrain made from a blown Chevy big-block V8, 4L80E four-speed automatic, and boat V-drive is a mean combination that doesn’t fail to fail and make another great show.

Source: Roadkill

