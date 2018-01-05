Datsun 510 with a LS3 V8

Marcus Fry Racing in Redwood City, California is responsible for transforming a Datsun 510 into a drift monster. Sticking out of the hood is a Hillborn injection system attached to a stroked LS3 V8. The engine features CP pistons, upgraded camshaft, Holley EFI system, and dry sump. Together they help produce 465 horsepower and 422 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The drivetrain consists of a Jerico Performance four-speed dogbox, 1,500 hp rated driveshaft, and Halibrand quick-change rear end. The car’s power and grip is so strong it almost tore the rear end out on a test run. After installing a new custom support on the rear end, the little Datsun will be ready to drift again.

Source: Marcus Fry Racing FB page (build album) and @marcusfryracing