Fiat 126 with a Hayabusa Engine

This wild Fiat 126p was designed and built by Cyclon Motorsport in Brasov, Romania to compete in hill climb events. The little race car is driven by Robert Barabas and sports a custom tube chassis and widebody. The engine is a 1300 cc inline-four from a Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle that makes 150 horsepower at 12,254 rpm and 92 Nm (67 lb-ft) of torque at 10,091 rpm to the rear wheels. Plenty to propel the 660 kg (1455 lb) race car up a mountain.

Source: Cyclon Motorsports FB page (build album) and Hillclimb Monsters