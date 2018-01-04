For Sale: 1968 Camaro with a LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1968 Chevrolet Camaro if for sale on eBay in Moorpark, California with a current bid of $35,800. The powertrain consists of a by a 5.3 L Vortec V8 connected to a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and 10-bolt rear end with Eaton Posi and 3.73 gears. The Pro-touring Camaro rides on a Classic Performance Products tubular front suspension and Heidts 4-link rear suspension with Viking adjustable coilovers on each corner. Other upgrades include Vintage Air air conditioning and power steering, seats, windows, slotted and drilled disc brakes.

