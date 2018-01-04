BMW E46 M3 with a V10

Driftworks owner Phil Morrison spent two years and £55,000+ on his daily driven 2001 BMW E46 M3 to swap in a S85 V10. At the time it was the most expensive and difficult engine swap they had attempted. The Pectel ECU and Cosworth Motorsports engine harness alone cost £15,000. The 5.0 L V10 taken from an E60 M5 makes 545 horsepower. They paired it with a E90 M3 six-speed manual transmission and Carbonetic Carbon limited slip differential.
Full Specs:
Engine:
BMW 5.0 L S85 V10
Pectel SQ6M12 ECU by KMS Racing Engines
Cosworth Motorsports engine loom
Cosworth Pi Omega Dash2 Motorsports dashboard
KMS Racing Engines manual cable throttle linkage assembly
KMS Racing Engines modified S85 race alternator
E60 M5 radiator
Pipercross filters in bumper
Dynotorque custom Stainless exhaust into Eisenmann back box with QPR Electronic Exhaust Bypass valve
Custom crossmember and engine mounts
Custom engine belly plate
Drivetrain:
BMW E90 M3 6 speed manual gearbox
M5 Twin plate clutch with modified fork and bearing assembly
modified S54 slave cylinder and pivot
Carbonetics Carbon Limited Slip Differential 3.6
Custom shifter and linkage
Custom gearbox mount
Suspension & Chassis:
HSD MonoPro coilovers
Custom front anti roll bar
Rear H&R anti roll bar
Eibach adjustable rear lower arms
Schirmer solid offset front lower bushes
Powerflex rear trailing and subframe bushes
Dynotorque rear load spreading turret bar
Strengthened and plated rear subframe mounting points
Notched chassis rails for custom steering column and radiator
Steering:
Mazda RX7 Steering rack
Custom Steering column with extra linkage to clear manifolds
Custom drop knuckles
Brakes:
360 mm front big brake kit with Pagid RS29 pads
Stoptech 4-pot 360 mm rear big brake kit with Stoptech pads
Goodridge braided brake hoses
Wheels and Tires:
3 Piece AC Schnitzer type 2 with new barrels and stainless steel lips
18×11.5” Rear with 285/30/18 Federal RSR
18×9.5” Front with 245/35/18 Federal RSR
Fronts have 10mm AC Schnitzer spacer to clear the large front brakes
Interior:
Front and rear CSL Alcantara Seats
CSL steering wheel
AC Schnitzer White Kevlar dash and door trims
Dynavin Sat-Nav / TV / Stereo
Exterior:
Heavily flared and pulled arches front and rear
AC Schnitzer carbon fibre front lip spoiler
Carbon Fibre CSL bootlid
Custom Black paint work recently prepared by Meguiars
Clear sidelights
LED rear light clusters
Source: Driftworks and Driftworks (build thread)
