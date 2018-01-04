BMW E46 M3 with a V10

Driftworks owner Phil Morrison spent two years and £55,000+ on his daily driven 2001 BMW E46 M3 to swap in a S85 V10. At the time it was the most expensive and difficult engine swap they had attempted. The Pectel ECU and Cosworth Motorsports engine harness alone cost £15,000. The 5.0 L V10 taken from an E60 M5 makes 545 horsepower. They paired it with a E90 M3 six-speed manual transmission and Carbonetic Carbon limited slip differential.

Full Specs:

Engine:

BMW 5.0 L S85 V10

Pectel SQ6M12 ECU by KMS Racing Engines

Cosworth Motorsports engine loom

Cosworth Pi Omega Dash2 Motorsports dashboard

KMS Racing Engines manual cable throttle linkage assembly

KMS Racing Engines modified S85 race alternator

E60 M5 radiator

Pipercross filters in bumper

Dynotorque custom Stainless exhaust into Eisenmann back box with QPR Electronic Exhaust Bypass valve

Custom crossmember and engine mounts

Custom engine belly plate

Drivetrain:

BMW E90 M3 6 speed manual gearbox

M5 Twin plate clutch with modified fork and bearing assembly

modified S54 slave cylinder and pivot

Carbonetics Carbon Limited Slip Differential 3.6

Custom shifter and linkage

Custom gearbox mount

Suspension & Chassis:

HSD MonoPro coilovers

Custom front anti roll bar

Rear H&R anti roll bar

Eibach adjustable rear lower arms

Schirmer solid offset front lower bushes

Powerflex rear trailing and subframe bushes

Dynotorque rear load spreading turret bar

Strengthened and plated rear subframe mounting points

Notched chassis rails for custom steering column and radiator

Steering:

Mazda RX7 Steering rack

Custom Steering column with extra linkage to clear manifolds

Custom drop knuckles

Brakes:

360 mm front big brake kit with Pagid RS29 pads

Stoptech 4-pot 360 mm rear big brake kit with Stoptech pads

Goodridge braided brake hoses

Wheels and Tires:

3 Piece AC Schnitzer type 2 with new barrels and stainless steel lips

18×11.5” Rear with 285/30/18 Federal RSR

18×9.5” Front with 245/35/18 Federal RSR

Fronts have 10mm AC Schnitzer spacer to clear the large front brakes

Interior:

Front and rear CSL Alcantara Seats

CSL steering wheel

AC Schnitzer White Kevlar dash and door trims

Dynavin Sat-Nav / TV / Stereo

Exterior:

Heavily flared and pulled arches front and rear

AC Schnitzer carbon fibre front lip spoiler

Carbon Fibre CSL bootlid

Custom Black paint work recently prepared by Meguiars

Clear sidelights

LED rear light clusters

Source: Driftworks and Driftworks (build thread)