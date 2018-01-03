For Sale: 2005 Jeep Wrangler with a Viper V10

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 2005 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is for sale on eBay in Chicago, Illinois with a price of $52,000. The Jeep is one of five V10 models built by Dakota Customs in Summerset, South Dakota. The 8.3 L V10 is from a Ram SRT-10 and produces 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain consists of a 48RE automatic, RockTrac custom transfer case, custom driveshafts, modified Ford 9-inch front axle, and Dana 60 rear axle.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Jalopnik