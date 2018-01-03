1968 Mustang with a Twin-Turbo Ferrari V8

American Legends in Phoenix, Arizona is building a unique 1968 Mustang called Project Corruptt. The company will power the Mustang with a 4.2 L F136 V8 originally used in a Maserati. The engine will feature a Ferrari California intake with two 92 mm throttle bodies fed by two turbochargers. A custom adapter will allow a T-56 six-speed manual transmission sit behind the engine. The body features shaved cowl vent and door handles, custom spoiler, and chopped roof. Follow the project’s progress through the build thread or @corrupttmustang.

Source: Pro-Touring and @corrupttmustang