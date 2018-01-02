Nissan R34 with a Stroked LS3 V8

Polish professional drifter Bartosz Ostałowski competes in Drifting Polish Championship and King of Europe with his Nissan Skyline R34. The Skyline is powered by a stroked 7.0 L LS3 V8 that produces 600 horsepower. The engine features a LS3 block, Texas Speed and Performance PRC heads and rods, and Mahle forged pistons. Behind the engine sits a ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission from a Rolls-Royce Ghost which can handle 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. The transmission runs a controller built by Turbo Lamik that allows gears shifted in manual or automatic mode. The company also built the adapter and flexplate needed to mate the transmission to the GM V8.

Source: Bartosz Ostałowski FB page and @Bartosz_Ostalowski via Piotr