Motus V4 Powered Boat

Rogue Propulsion in Larose, Louisiana is developing a surface drive system they call “Black Widow” using a 1650 cc Motus V4. The small engine produces 165 horsepower and 123 lb-ft of torque and at 4,200 rpm it propels the boat at 47 mph.
Source: Rogue Propulsion via Motus Motorcycles
One Comment
JP Kalishek
Lots of cool boats in that neck of the woods.
Seen mudboats with rotary Mazdas, Subarus, SBCs, and airboats with nitroused BBCs and soap injection (wildlife and fisheries used that beast).
I used to go to Larose every week, back in the early to mid 90’s