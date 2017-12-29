Custom 1JZ V12 Runs – Update 10

Nth Moto is helping hot rod builder Don Groff with his custom twin-turbo V12 with 1JZ heads. In our previous update we said Nth Moto would be releasing a startup video and now we have it. The engine runs on ethanol with two Garrett GTX turbochargers and an AEM Infinity ECU. More tuning is coming and hopefully some dyno numbers.
Project Articles
For more details and photos please view the articles below.
|Article Link
|Publish Date
|Update 10 - first engine startup video
|December 29, 2017
|Update 9
|October 25, 2017
|Update 8
|August 11, 2017
|Update 7
|January 17, 2017
|Update 6
|July 8, 2016
|Update 5
|February 15, 2016
|Update 4
|September 27, 2015
|Update 3
|April 3, 2015
|Update 2
|January 23, 2015
|Update 1
|December 11, 2014
|Original Article
|February 19, 2014
