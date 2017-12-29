Custom 1JZ V12 Runs – Update 10

Leave a Comment

Custom twin-turbo V12 made from two Toyota 1JZ engines

Nth Moto is helping hot rod builder Don Groff with his custom twin-turbo V12 with 1JZ heads. In our previous update we said Nth Moto would be releasing a startup video and now we have it. The engine runs on ethanol with two Garrett GTX turbochargers and an AEM Infinity ECU. More tuning is coming and hopefully some dyno numbers.

Project Articles

For more details and photos please view the articles below.

Article LinkPublish Date
Update 10 - first engine startup videoDecember 29, 2017
Update 9October 25, 2017
Update 8August 11, 2017
Update 7January 17, 2017
Update 6July 8, 2016
Update 5February 15, 2016
Update 4September 27, 2015
Update 3April 3, 2015
Update 2January 23, 2015
Update 1December 11, 2014
Original ArticleFebruary 19, 2014

Source: NthMoto via Reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.