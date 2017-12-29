Custom 1JZ V12 Runs – Update 10

Nth Moto is helping hot rod builder Don Groff with his custom twin-turbo V12 with 1JZ heads. In our previous update we said Nth Moto would be releasing a startup video and now we have it. The engine runs on ethanol with two Garrett GTX turbochargers and an AEM Infinity ECU. More tuning is coming and hopefully some dyno numbers.

Source: NthMoto via Reddit