1964 Galaxie with a Twin-Turbo Cammer V8

This 1964 Ford Galaxie 500/XL was built for Jim Ring by Bones Fab in Camarillo, California. The Galaxie rides on a Bones Fab modified chassis with an Art Morrison front clip/IFS, 3-link rear suspension and JRI adjustable coilovers. Under the hood sits a 482 ci Cammer V8 built by Kenny Duttweiler. The engine was built using a Robert Pond Motorsports 427 FE aluminum block with a bore and stroke of 4.250 inches and their RPM CNC ported aluminum heads. The engine also features custom Carrillo rods, CP pistons, Sonny Bryant billet crankshaft, Holley 160 lb/hr injectors, Holley Dominator EFI system, dry sump system, and two Precision turbochargers. On a conservative boost, the engine makes 1,050 hp and 956 lb-ft of torque. You can read more details about the engine here. The drivetrain consists of a 4L80E automatic transmission built by CRC Transmissions with a triple-disc lockup converter connected to a Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Bones Fab FB page and ScottieDTV