VW Golf Mk2 with a 600 hp Turbo Inline-Four

This Volkswagen Golf race car was built for Karl Schagerl to compete in European hill climb competitions. Powering the Golf is a 2.0 TFSI inline-four built by Ramler Motorsport in Grafendorf, Austria. The company improved the Mk5 Golf based engine with forged internals, dry sump system, custom exhaust manifold and the direction injection replaced with a custom throttle body. The engine makes 600-621 horsepower and 650-725 Nm (479-534 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a larger turbocharger. Power goes through a KAPS six-speed sequential transmission and Golf Mk4 4-Motion drivetrain to all four wheels.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos