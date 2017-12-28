1977 Valiant CL with a Viper V10

Kosta Contis purchased this 1977 Chrysler Valiant Utility (CL) to serve as a work vehicle. After many years of dependable service hauling supplies Kosta decided to turn it into something special. Out went the factory 318 ci V8 and in went a 8.4 L V10 from a Gen 3 Dodge Viper. The V10 makes 550 horsepower in factory trim being controlled by a Haltech Elite ECU. Behind the engine sits a four-speed automatic transmission from a Ram SRT-10 converted to manual valvebody and a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears.

Source: Inside Garage via BangShift