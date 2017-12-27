Daewoo Tico with a Honda D15 Update 2

BRS in Glucholazy, Poland finished work on their Daewoo Tico project. The little car came from the factory with a 796 cc inline-three but now is powered by a Honda 1.5 L D15B2 inline-four. The engine features custom headers and a ported head. Given the limited engine bay room, the radiator and fans were installed inside the cabin behind the driver. The drivetrain consists of a Exedy clutch and Honda five-speed manual transmission. For more photos and videos please view our previous article.

Source: BRS FB page