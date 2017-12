This Ford Cortina might have rolled off the assembly line with an inline-six but owner Ben Bolton wanted something a bit more powerful. Between the front wheels sits a 393 ci Cleveland V8 with two GT45 turbochargers and a 6-71 supercharger. No word on the power output but at 69 psi of boost it must be a lot. The drivetrain uses a C4 three-speed automatic transmission and 8-inch rear end.

Source: Over Kill FB page via Automotive Obsession