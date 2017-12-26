Mitsubishi Minica with a Kawasaki Motorcycle Engine

When this Mitsubishi Minica A103 rolled out of the factory it was powered by a 359 cc straight-twin that made 30 horsepower. However this particular green version is now powered by a 998 cc inline-four from a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The engine produces 141 horsepower to the rear wheels on E85 fuel which is plenty of power for the 1,135–1,246 lb (515–565 kg) vehicle. The combination is good for a 12.9 sec at 106 mph quarter-mile. You can see more photos of the car from Speedhunters 2014 article.

Source: Drag Videos Australia and Trent Bianco